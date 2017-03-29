Contract for five metro stations: Consortium moves HC against termination

A consortium of companies awarded the contract for design and construction of five elevated metro stations for the Navi Mumbai Metro Line-I recently approached the Bombay High Court against a termination letter issued to them by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on February 1, 2017.

According to the consortium, the termination is “illegal and bad in law.” The petition, to come up for hearing later this week, seeks orders from the court to stay the termination, besides restraining the CIDCO from interfering with the works and taking re-possession of the site.

According to the plea, the CIDCO was supposed to hand over the site of the stations to the consortium for construction as per plans within 22 months from the date of the work order, but several hurdles came in the way of the project, including delayed release of funds and demonetisation. The CIDCO then apparently issued a notice citing breach of contract conditions.

The plea says: “From November 8,2016, due to demonetisation the consortium suffered severe cash crunch… This was known to CIDCO and other parties as the difficulties due to demonetisation affected all their contractors including contractors for the other elevated metro stations.”

“In view of the purported termination notice, there exists a dispute. We are not responsible for the delay. The consortium was granted extension of time and the Delay Analysis Reports clearly show that the defendants (CIDCO and an independent agency) have accepted that the delay if any was not attributed to us…In complete ignorance of the facts, the defendants in an arbitrary, unreasonable and high handed manner are threatening to terminate the contract. In view of the dispute, the consortium by letter of February 2, 2017 has invoked the dispute resolution mechanism,” it says.

