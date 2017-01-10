(Image for representational purposes) (Image for representational purposes)

Nearly 84 per cent of the respondents who took part in a study on impact of economic development on quality of life said they considered consumption vital to improving quality of life. The study titled “Impact of economic development on quality of life and human happiness of urban socio-economic classes: a study of suburban Mumbai” was published in The Business and Management Review.

The study was conducted with a sample of 850 respondents. According to the study, 54.9 per cent of the respondents believed their financial position had improved within a span of 12 months while 64.1 per cent said they expected more improvement in the next 12-month period.

Among other findings, 74.6 per cent respondents either agreed or strongly agreed that their quality of life had changed over a one-year period in terms of the quality of house they lived in, 73.2 per cent said it was good while 26.1 per cent said it was moderate.

Of the respondents, 79.9 per cent said they had good education facility while 21.9 per cent found it to be moderate; 71.6 per cent respondents said healthcare facilities were good, while 25.4 per cent found it to be of moderate level.

A good 61.4 per cent of the respondents said transport facilities were good, while 32.5 per cent said it was of moderate standard; 40.4 per cent of the respondents termed their access to recreation facility as good, while 47.8 per cent said it was of moderate quality.