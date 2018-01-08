Consumer Guidance Society of India to take air passengers’ grievances to aviation authorities

THE CONSUMER Guidance Society of India (CGSI) would register complaints of passengers against the airlines and send its compiled report to the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Airport Authority of India (AAI) every three months. Passengers can write to mah.helpline@gmail.com or call toll free helpline number (1800 222262) between 10am and 5 pm.

“According to the recent findings by a Parliament committee, some common problems faced by passengers are rise in airfares, check-in problems, cancellation charges, food served within the flight, staff behavioural problem and shortage. Not only this, the air fares increase to an exorbitant level during natural disasters, festive and holiday season,” read an official statement from the CGSI.

“Sometimes, these consumers are overly charged for ‘cooked-up’ flying timings and refused check-in to the flight, causing problems. Hereby, we would request the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to put our toll free number at the airport on which consumers can register complaints or help in setting up a desk,” said M S Kamath, secretary, CGSI.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App