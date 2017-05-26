Consumer Forum awards man over Rs 38 lakh for ‘faulty’ Mercedes

THE MAHARASHTRA State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed an automobile dealer and the manufacturer of Mercedes Benz cars to pay a man over Rs 38 lakh for having sold him a car with a manufacturing defect in 2003. The man had purchased the Mercedes Benz (model E) from dealer Auto Hangar India for Rs 34.88 lakh. He also paid Rs 1.54 lakh towards registration of the vehicle with a warranty period of two years. The complainant claimed that within 1.5 years of the purchase, he began to face problems with the turbo charger and engine mount of the car.

The complainant claimed that he wrote to the manufacturer, Daimler Chrysler, in 2005, stating that “the car was purchased for highway security but this purpose was not served due to frequent problems”. He further claimed before the commission that in a matter heard before the National Commission, a newspaper article was referred to that said that 1.3 million cars were withdrawn by the manufacturing company after complaints were received regarding a model launched in 2002.

The complainant claimed that he had purchased the same model in 2003 and encountered problems of frequent breakdowns, as happened to the cars abroad. The complainant contended that the manufacturer did not “extend the same treatment” to cars sold in India for a recall and replacement of defective parts and engines, alleging unfair trade practices.

The commission examined communication between the complainant and the opponents on the number of times the car was taken for servicing as per instructions of the dealer. It also mentioned that the car had once “all of a sudden started vibrating violently on the highway”. The complainant had also submitted that he had to keep alternative cars handy since the car would be lying in the workshop sometimes.

The opponents (the dealer, the manufacturer and the insurance agency) contended that the complainant was not a consumer and that the complaint filed before the commission in 2007 was “time-barred” — past the time for appeal. The advocates for the dealer argued that since the car was assembled in India, it was not recalled like the cars in other countries.

The commission did not accept the contention. “We find that said argument of opponent No.1 (dealer) cannot be accepted for the simple reason that though the car was assembled in India, it was manufactured in Germany and only assembled here. No reason is put forth by the opponents particularly, opponent No.2-manufacturer of the car- (as to) why the cars in India of the same period and of those models were not called back when cars in other countries were called back,” the commission said.

The commission further said that there was sufficient material on record “to accept contention” of the complainant that there was a manufacturing defect in the car. The complainant’s plea was partially accepted with the commission directing the dealer and the manufacturer to refund the purchase price of car of Rs 36.42 lakh along with interest.

The commission also directed them to pay Rs 2 lakh compensation to the complainant towards mental agony suffered by him. The plea against the insurance company was dismissed.

A statement from Mercedes-Benz India said: “We are aware of the order passed by the court in this case, and respect it. However, we will be preferring an Appeal against this order before the appellate court.”

