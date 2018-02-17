Construction work on Metro 2B, 4 set to begin

MMRDA has handed the work order for almost all the packages and the remaining work orders are likely to be given this month. MMRDA has handed the work order for almost all the packages and the remaining work orders are likely to be given this month.

Over a year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the work of Metro 2B and Metro 4, the construction of the two elevated corridors is set to begin in the first week of March. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has handed the work order for almost all the packages and the remaining work orders are likely to be given this month. “We should be beginning the construction of the two corridors in the first week of March,” said Pravin Darade, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

With three Metro corridors already under construction — Metro 2A, 3 and 7 — commuters would face more traffic snarls once work begins on two more corridors. “They should have started the construction of the two corridors only after certain percentage of civil work of the earlier corridors was completed. Working on additional corridors will only add to the traffic woes of the commuters,” said A V Shenoy, a city-based transport expert.

However, MMRDA proposes to begin work in phases for the two corridors. “While the geotechnical survey for the two corridors will be happening along the alignment, we will be barricading only four patches for Metro 2B and five patches for Metro 4 to begin with. As work progresses we will take up more areas,” added Darade.

The 23.5-km Metro 2B is divided in four phases — ESIC Nagar to Khira Nagar, Saraswat Nagar to ILFS in BKC, MTNL Metro to Chembur, Diamond Garden to Mandale (Depot). Meanwhile, the 32-km Metro 4 has also been divided into five packages — Wadala to Amar Mahal Junction, Garodia Nagar to Surya Nagar, Gandhi Nagar to Sonapur, Mulund Fire Station to Majiwada and Kapurbawdi to Kasarvadavali.

