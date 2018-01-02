Constable’s son ‘kills self’ after being investigated for abetment to suicide

Bhoiwada police had earlier registered a case of abetment to suicide against the deceased, Mukesh Borge, after a female constable committed suicide last month. (Representational image) Bhoiwada police had earlier registered a case of abetment to suicide against the deceased, Mukesh Borge, after a female constable committed suicide last month. (Representational image)

The 25-year-old son of a crime branch police constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his Naigaon residence on Sunday. Bhoiwada police had earlier registered a case of abetment to suicide against the deceased, Mukesh Borge, after a female constable committed suicide last month.

Borge hanged himself from a ceiling fan using his mother’s saree at around 12.30 pm. The incident came to light after his mother returned home after having gone to the market. Police said his father is attached with the crime branch’s social service branch, and was at work during the time of the incident.

On November 28, a female constable, Manju Gaikwad, had committed suicide at her residence. A case was registered against Borge after the father of the deceased had alleged that she took the extreme step after Borge had turned down her marriage proposal.

Police said Borge had been depressed since the case was registered against him. “We had just registered a case against him, but never arrested him. We were just investigating the case,” Senior Police Inspector Dattatrey Patil from Bhoiwada police station said.

