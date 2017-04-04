Constable with Mumbai police arrested for rape in Nashik

A constable with Mumbai police was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl at Dindori in Nashik district of north Maharashtra. The complaint was filed at Dindori police station at 2 am, following which the police arrested Gorakh Madhukar Shekhre, who is currently posted at Byculla police station in Mumbai. Shekhre is a native of Dindori.

The girl was washing utensils outside her house late last night when Shekhre, her neighbour, allegedly dragged her into his house, took her to toilet and raped her, police said. He also allegedly threatened to kill her if she resisted.

Later, when the girl went home and told her family members about the incident, a complaint was lodged. Dindori police registered a case of rape under the IPC as well as for relevant offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and arrested Shekhre at around 4 in the morning. Shekhre had been suspended from the police force in the past, police sources said here.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now