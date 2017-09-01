Constable gets 4-year prison term for stabbing neighbour

Karanje, who had attacked Nawar with a knife, had been acquitted of charges, including attempt to murder and criminal intimidation. (Representational Image) Karanje, who had attacked Nawar with a knife, had been acquitted of charges, including attempt to murder and criminal intimidation. (Representational Image)

A 59-YEAR-old policeman was sentenced to a four-year prison term on Thursday for stabbing the wife of a constable in 2015. Ankush Karanje had stabbed Nita Nawar as he felt she had intervened in his domestic matters by helping his wife who has now separated from him. Karanje, who had attacked Nawar with a knife, had been acquitted of charges, including attempt to murder and criminal intimidation.

According to the statement given by 33-year-old Nawar to the police, she and her family stayed in the same building as the accused. At the time of the incident, her husband was on duty at the Local Arms Unit. Karanje was a constable at the Dadar police station.

The woman told the police that she, along with other residents, had intervened from time to time in the domestic problems faced by the accused’s wife, who eventually separated from him. She claimed that the accused was angry about it and that might have triggered the attack.

On April 22, 2014, the accused entered Nawar’s home in the afternoon when she was with her two daughters and two neighbours. He took out a long knife that had been hidden and said that he was going to kill them. While one of the neighbours took the others and ran to another room, the accused began attacking Nawar with the knife. He first attacked her on the head. It hit Nawar’s hair clip and she was saved from any severe injury. He continued the attack and injured the woman’s head, neck and face. While trying to shield herself, Nawar sustained injuries on her hands as well. The accused pulled her by the hair, uprooting some of it and said he would kill her.

The neighbours intervened and rescued Nawar after hearing her cries for help. Karanje then went to his home and was trying to lock himself up when neighbours caught hold of him and handed him over to the Worli police. Apart from Nawar, the court examined eyewitnesses, including neighbours. Karanje was convicted under charges, including Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) 201 (destruction of evidence) 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In March this year, Karanje had filed an application seeking bail claiming that he was due for retirement that month.

The court had refused the bail observing that it would not be safe to release him since he had also tried to attack other neighbours.

