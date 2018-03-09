Mumbai: Constable booked for stalking, sexually harassing colleague

Mumbai police have registered a case of sexual harassment and stalking against a police constable after a 36-year-old woman police constable approached Malabar Hill police station. The complainant in her statement to police alleged that the constable held her hand and said “I love you” during their working hours. According to the police, the woman constable registered a case after the accused allegedly started defaming her in the police department, as she rejected his advances.

The complainant, in her statement to police, said, “In February 2017 one of my colleague introduced me to constable Alfaz Mulani, while I was looking for a doctor for my skin disease. Through Mulani, I met a doctor, following which my disease was cured. Whenever I met the doctor, Mulani would accompany me.”

The woman said as Mulani helped her in curing her disease, she would talk to him. She alleged that he started calling her and asked her out for tea. “Once he wanted to buy a shirt for himself, he asked me to come with him as Mulani claimed that she would help him buy a good shirt. Following which he started getting me gifts and despite me refusing, he insisted me on taking it,” said the complainant. She further alleged that the accused would send her ‘good morning’ messages daily.

“Whenever I didn’t reply to his messages or calls, he would get angry. In November 2017, he called me and asked me to come to Kemps Corner for tea. As he had helped me with the skin specialist, I went to have tea with him. During which the accused caught my hand, and said ‘I love you’ to which, I strictly refused and left the place,” said the complainant in her statement to police. After a month, Mulani called the woman and apologised.

“Later, Mulani started calling and sending good morning messages again. One day he called me from one of the police beat chowky and asked me to come to a room, following which I stopped talking to him. Despite that, the accused had been stalking and defaming me in the police department, so I decided to register a case,” said the woman police constable.

