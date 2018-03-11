Mumbai: Constable assaulted after parking row, three held

Constable Uttam Pawar was allegedly assaulted with an iron rod near Jaifal Wadi in Tardeo. Constable Uttam Pawar was allegedly assaulted with an iron rod near Jaifal Wadi in Tardeo.

Mumbai police have arrested three men for allegedly assaulting a police constable in Tardeo. The police said the trio brutally assaulted the constable with an iron rod for parking his car at a ground near Jaifal Wadi in Tardeo. According to police officials, constable Uttam Pawar, who is posted at Tardeo police station, was on duty on Sunday when he got a tip-off about a bicycle thief. The complainant, in his statement to police, said, “I got information that a bicycle thief was going to come near Jaifal Wadi in Tardeo. I got the information at 8.45am, following which after informing my superior I wore a white shirt on my uniform and left on an urgent basis in my Santro car. As I didn’t get a place to park, I went inside a ground and parked my car. I couldn’t delay it otherwise I wouldn’t have been able to get hold of the thief.”

Police said three men walked towards the constable and started abusing him, alleging Pawar had parked his car on a private property. The constable told them he was on official work and would leave at the earliest. However, the constable was assaulted by the trio and one of the three took a video of the incident. “The trio were bullying the constable. One of the accused even slapped him on his face and wasn’t letting him leave,” said an officer.

The constable said, “Somehow I managed to leave the area and went to the spot where the bicycle thief was supposed to come. As I had lost him because of the assault on me, I went to take my car after half an hour and saw that the trio were still present on the ground.”

The three started assaulting the constable again, and one of the accused hit him on his private parts, while another picked a stone to smash the constable’s head, but instead broke the glass of the car, said an officer from Tardeo police station. The constable went to Nair hospital for treatment, where he was directed to Nagpada police hospital after the doctors recommended an X-ray.

After a case was registered at Tardeo police station, the three accused identified as Vishal Thakur (27), Jagdish Pandit (27) and Devendra Thakur (27) were arrested. The police said Vishal and Jagdish assaulted the accused while the third accused, Devendra, recorded the incident on video.

When contacted, senior police inspector Sanjay Surve from Tardeo police station confirmed the incident and said they are investigating the case. The three men are still in their custody.

The three accused have been booked under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

In September 2016, Vilas Shinde, a constable attached with Khar traffic division, collapsed after two men hit the constable on the back of his head with a stick. The constable collapsed and died nine days after the incident. The duo were arrested within 24 hours.

