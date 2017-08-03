Consider sterner action against cops taking bribes: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court The Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court Wednesday asked the traffic department to consider if “sterner action is required” against traffic police officers allegedly caught demanding bribe. The query was raised after Additional Public Prosecutor Prajakta Shinde informed the court that departmental action has been initiated against 13 policemen by transferring them from traffic. “The traffic department should consider if in cases where there is allegation of demand of illegal gratification, if it is enough for that particular traffic person to be transferred to act as a deterrent or whether sterner action is required. We leave it to the traffic department to decide,” said Justice R M Savant.

A division bench of R M Savant and S S Jadhav was hearing a petition filed by a serving policeman, Sunil Toke, who was previously with the Mumbai traffic department and had levelled allegations of corruption in the department. He had provided CDs and audio recordings of alleged corruption. The Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Amitesh Kumar submitted an affidavit stating that a dedicated email id has been created to motivate people to file complaints of bribe demands and a special enquiry cell has been set up to look into the complaints.

The court asked the traffic department to create more awareness about the matter. “This is a revelation to us. This is the first time we are hearing about it,” said Justice Savant. The affidavit submitted listed steps by the traffic department to prevent demand of bribe by its officers. The court expressed satisfaction with the steps taken.

According to the affidavit, around 5,408 CCTV cameras have been installed in Mumbai in a phased manner over the past one year covering major traffic intersections. It also stated that a cashless system of e-challans has been introduced on a pilot basis. Around 213 hand-held devices have been procured for detecting drunk driving. The department is planning to induct 100 body-worn cameras on a pilot project basis that will record all communications between a policeman and a traffic rule violator, the affidavit said.

