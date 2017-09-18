Conserving heritage: Neglected, cannons across forts in state to be mapped, preserved

3D image of a locally manufactured cannon. 3D image of a locally manufactured cannon.

“Cannons are testimony to the knowledge of engineering in medieval India, and hence need to be studied closely,” said Tejas Garge, the newly appointed director of the Maharashtra Directorate of Archaeology and Museum, at the fourth annual workshop of explorations in Maharashtra held at the Mumbai university’s Kalina campus Saturday.

Garge gave a presentation on the “pathetic condition” of cannons across the state and the urgent need to study and preserve them. During the presentation, ‘Gunnery in Deccan: An Archaeological perspective’, Garge pointed out that cannons across forts in the state lay in a state of complete neglect.

The Indian Express had reported on December 16, 2015 about a 60-kg cannon that went missing from the Padmadurga Fort in Raigad district. Garge, however, said that geomapping and preservation of the cannons had already begun, and people could expect them to be displayed better next time they visit a fort in the state. Data related to cannons, their typography and geographical positions at Padmadurg, Murud-Janjira, Korlai Fort, Revdanda and Daulatabad has already been compiled. he said.

“We will make better frames to display the cannons, instead of the cement platforms they are currently kept on,” Garge added. Talking about the typography and engineering of these cannons and guns, Garge said locally made cannons during the Maratha rule were often not of very superior quality. “Many cannons found in the forts of Daulatabad, Murud Janjira, Padmadurg, Korlai etc. have British and Dutch emblems or marks, showing they were imported by the Marathas,” said Garge. Meanwhile, Pune-based archeological researcher Sachin Joshi, who has mapped 235 cannons made and acquired in the 17th century (1674 to 1680), has been preparing a dossier since 2015.

The study by Joshi, a researcher from the archeological department of the Deccan College Post-Graduate and Research Institute, along with Dr P P Deshpande from department of metallurgy and material science at Government College of Engineering, Pune (CoEP), involves not only mapping and counting of these cannons, but compiling detailed metallurgical and technical analysis reports on them.

Joshi and Deshpande begun the documentation and analysis of the cannons six years ago, a project that was funded by the Indian National Science Academy, New Delhi, and the University Grants Commission (UGC).

They are now creating 2D drawings and 3D models of the cannons that were studied. According to Joshi, during his research, he found that out of the original 30, only 18 cannons remain in the Rasalgarh fort. He said: “Sadly, just six out of the total 25 cannons are left at the Sinhagad fort while 65 out of the total 200 remain in Janjira fort.”

