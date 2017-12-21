Conservancy workers file complaint against actors for ‘casteist’ slur

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

A GROUP of conservancy workers has lodged a police complaint against two actors for using the word ‘bhangi’ in a derogatory manner. The conservancy workers have sought that a case be lodged against the actors under the Prevention of Atrocities Act. They approached the police Tuesday and have threatened to go on a strike if no action is taken.

Dhanji Purbiya from the Banaskata Rukhi Samaj said members of the community were reacting to videos of an interview circulated on WhatsApp. He said, “The interviewer asked the actor about his outfit and instead of saying he didn’t think he looked good, he chose to say he was looking like a ‘bhangi’. Likewise, the other actor chose to say the same thing. Why do you want to demean a certain community?”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9) Paramjit Singh Dahiya confirmed that they had got the complaint against the two actors and said, “The Bandra police are conducting an inquiry.”

The workers have called for a candle march from Ambedkar Nagar in Bandra to one of the actors’ residence. “We are spreading the information among our community workers. People from other states are also coming to Mumbai in order to participate in a candle march, so that nobody uses the word ‘bhangi’ in a derogatory way ever again,” said Solanki.

