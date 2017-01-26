Congress willing to offer NCP 30 seats, considers pre-poll pact with SP too

Sharad Pawar Sharad Pawar

Pre-poll alliance talks between the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for the crucial BMC polls are under way. The Congress, which had earlier ruled out any pre-poll tie-up with its former ally for the February 21 polls, is reportedly now considering a proposal of offering NCP 30 seats. Sources said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s approach to the Congress high command for an alliance appeared to have rekindled talks. Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam confirmed that the possibility of an alliance with the NCP was discussed during deliberations held by All India Congress Committee’s election observer Bhupinder Singh Hooda with the local leadership on Wednesday.

While Nirupam had earlier conveyed that all Congress leaders from Mumbai were against stitching up a pre-poll pact, sources said the party’s central leadership wanted to gauge the mood before taking a call on Pawar’s request.

Some senior Congress MLAs and former MPs reportedly conveyed to Hooda that an arrangement with the NCP would avoid “splintering of the secular vote” and bolster the party’s prospects in the upcoming polls. There are, however, others who believe that the NCP, which hasn’t even polled 10 per cent votes in the three civic elections it has contested in Mumbai so far, just wanted to “piggyback” on the Congress.

Sources also confirmed that state Congress chief- Ashok Chavan was not averse to an alliance. In 2012, the NCP had won 14 out of 227 seats. The Congress camp says that the best it can offer to the NCP is 30 seats. The NCP, which has already announced a list of 71 candidates, is unlikely to settle for just 30 seats, sources said.

But the party is holding the cards close to its chest. “Our (NCP’s) stance is that there should be an alliance with the Congress for the upcoming polls. But a decision on the alliance has to be taken in the next four-five days,” said NCP state chief Sunil Tatkare.

Both parties are already in talks with each other for an alliance for civic polls in Pune, Solapur, Thane, Amravati, and Akola, which are also scheduled for February 21.

The Congress was also considering an option of a pre-poll pact with the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the Mumbai polls. While the SP had won just eight seats in 2012, several Congress leaders feel that building a “Congress-led secular front” with SP would counter the impact of the new entrant All India Majlis-E-Muslimeen (AIMIM). The SP too has already released its initial list of candidates.