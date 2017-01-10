Congress to disrupt inauguration if inquiry into contract isn’t over

The Shiv Sena has announced that the Humbolt penguin enclosure at the zoo would be inaugurated in 20 days, but the Congress is opposing it saying the enclosure should not be opened until the inquiry into the alleged forged documents in the contract for penguins is over.

On Monday, Congress legislator Nitesh Rane met civic chief Ajoy Mehta regarding the issue and handed over a letter outlining the party’s objections. Rane later threatened to disrupt the inauguration ceremony of the penguin enclosure if the BMC goes ahead without completing the probe.

“In the penguin contract, it has come to light that the contractor has submitted forged documents in securing the contract. The BMC has also forfeited the security deposit of the contractor. While a complaint has been lodged with the Lokayukta, the civic administration is conducting an inquiry into the forged documents. So, it should not open the enclosure in haste,” said Rane.

Rane also alleged that the contractor enjoys patronage of top Sena leadership. “If the BMC goes ahead with the inauguration before completion of the inquiry, we will disrupt the ceremony. To avoid any law and order issues, the civic body should not open the enclosure,” he said.