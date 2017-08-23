Congress smells a land scam, targets Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, joins activists in fight against car shed

Terming it as an expose of the state government’s intentions, Nirupam alleged that Fadnavis is deliberately killing the city’s green lungs. Terming it as an expose of the state government’s intentions, Nirupam alleged that Fadnavis is deliberately killing the city’s green lungs.

Joining hands with the Aarey Conservation Group, Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam has raised allegations of corruption against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and claimed that there is a Rs 18,000 crore scam behind the plan to construct a Metro car shed in Aarey colony. Nirupam pointed out that the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has asked for more land than required, with the intention of handing over a portion of it to real estate developers for commercial use.

Terming it as an expose of the state government’s intentions, Nirupam alleged that Fadnavis is deliberately killing the city’s green lungs. “While car depots in other cities like Kochi and Pune need around 12 hectares, the MMRC has asked for 30 hectares. They will only end up using 18 hectares for the car depot and will hand over the remaining 12 hectares to private builders,” said Nirupam.

He alleged that the 12 hectares will yield around 12.84 lakh square feet which will amount to a profit of Rs 18,000 crore for the builders. “The current market rate of that area is around Rs 35,000 per square feet and basic calculations indicate that with an FSI of 4, real estate developers will commercially exploit the land and earn at least Rs 18,000 crore. This is a scam and the chief minister who is trying to ensure that this project takes off is responsible for it,” he said.

Nirupam and other activists including Stalin D, Amrita Bhattacharya, Priya Mishra and Biju Augustine of the Aarey Conservation Group pointed out that the site for the car shed has been finalised without considering alternative options. “Even though MMRC claims that alternative options were considered, there are no documents to show the other sites were even visited only because the other sites lie in Coastal Regulatory Zone where infrastructure can be constructed but not real estate. The state government has done nothing but lie at every step,” said Nirupam.

He claimed that even though it is well-known that Aarey colony falls under the jurisdiction of the forest department and is an eco-sensitive zone, the state government is trying to prove that Aarey colony belongs to the dairy development department and is not a part of forest land. The activists argued that the land belongs to the Revenue and Forest Department and Dairy Development Department is only the custodian of the land.

Nirupam said that while MMRC claims that no real estate development will be taken up near the depot, the design documents indicate that 30,000 square metres will be used for commercial purposes.

