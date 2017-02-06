Congress, Shiv Sena have done match fixing, says BJP

The BJP alleged Sunday that the Shiv Sena and the Congress had struck an alliance on 42 seats in the BMC elections. Declaring Congress as B team of Shiv Sena in the BMC polls, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar said, “The unholy nexus between the Shiv Sena and the Congress is being worked to thwart the political growth of the BJP.”

Flashing the list of Congress and Shiv Sena candidates, Shelar said, “I can establish that there are at least 42 seats in Mumbai, where Sena and Congress have entered in covert understanding. The Congress has deliberately fielded weak candidate in some seats to allow Sena gain more mileage in the fight against BJP. Similarly, where Congress has better candidates, Sena has taken a back seat to provide indirect help.”

Both Sena and Congress however denied the charges as baseless. Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam said, “Such unfounded allegations are part of BJP’s strategy to tarnish our image. It shows their nervousness.”