Congress rally against rising price of pulses

Hitting out at the BJP-led government over prices of pulses escalating in India, the Mumbai unit of the Congress will hold a rally against the government on Tuesday in Bandra. The party demanded that price of pulses be brought down to allow bulk purchases, in view of Diwali and Dusshera celebrations.

Sanjay Nirupam, the Mumbai Congress president, said, “During the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi had promised to curb inflation. In the last one and a half years, prices have only risen.”

He added that during the UPA regime, black lentil cost Rs 60 to Rs 80, and price has now touched Rs 200 per kilogram.

Price of a kilogram of pigeon peas (tur dal), a pulse, is Rs 70 in Pakistan, Rs 65 in Bangladesh, Rs 68 in Nepal and Rs 64 in Sri Lanka. In India, the cost has risen beyond Rs 200 per kg.

For other pulses, such as black lentil, price touched Rs 187 per kg in the past week while green gram (moong dal) reached Rs 125 per kg.

The Mumbai Congress warned the government to slash prices of pulses before the upcoming festivities of Dusshera and Diwali. “There is a gap of at least 10 lakh tonne annually between supply and demand, which is met by imports from Australia, Tanzania and Myanmar,” Nirupam said, adding hoarding of pulses was also responsible for the price rise.

He said, “The UPA government had started a national pulse production mission in which 50,000 villages… The current government must focus on improving production.”

