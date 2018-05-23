Congress questions fuel price hike, to protest in Mumbai tomorrow

Congress said it would hold a protest in Mumbai on Thursday over the rising fuel prices. (File Photo) Congress said it would hold a protest in Mumbai on Thursday over the rising fuel prices. (File Photo)

Targeting the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre over the fuel price hike, opposition Congress on Wednesday sought to know why the petrol-diesel rates have gone up despite a fall in international crude oil prices.

The party said it would hold a protest in the city on Thursday over the rising fuel prices. “In April 2014, during the Congress-led UPA rule, crude prices were USD 110 per barrel. Yet, petrol was Rs 80 and diesel Rs 63 per litre then,” senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said.

“The common man has only one question today- when the crude prices are USD 70 per barrel, why is it that petrol prices are Rs 85 per litre and diesel Rs 73 here now?” the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly said.

Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam said the residents of the city are paying the highest in the country for petrol and diesel. “We will hold a protest in the city tomorrow against the fuel price hike,” he said.

