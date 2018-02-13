Congress protests near Mantralaya against ‘rising unemployment’

Sanjay Nirupam at a Congress press conference in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Sanjay Nirupam at a Congress press conference in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The Mumbai unit of the Congress protested near Mantralaya on Monday against “rising unemployment”. Police detained Congress workers, who were led by Mumbai Regional Congress Committee president Sanjay Nirupam, and then released them an hour later.

The Congress said it had planned to hold a peaceful protest outside Mantralaya, but claimed the police would not allow them to do so. “We were not allowed to protest outside Mantralaya. Citizens will throw them out of power in future. From Make in India, neither was employment generated nor did any investments come in. PM Narendra Modi has asked the youth to sell pakodas. While there is nothing wrong with this, the question is whether highly-educated youngsters should also sell pakodas…,” said Nirupam.

