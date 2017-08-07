Congress, Nationalist Congress Party unite to target the Devendra Fadnavis government on Prakash Mehta in assembly

The monsoon session, which began on July 24, saw the Congress and NCP at loggerheads in the first week. (File) The monsoon session, which began on July 24, saw the Congress and NCP at loggerheads in the first week. (File)

The Congress and NCP have set aside their differences to make corruption a common plank against the ruling BJP government in the ongoing monsoon session. Congress and NCP leaders Sunday said they would take their battle to the streets if the government fails to act against Housing Minister Prakash Mehta.

The monsoon session, which began on July 24, saw the Congress and NCP at loggerheads in the first week. The session will conclude on August 11.

Leader of the Opposition in the assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said, “We have furnished documentary details in three housing projects where Mehta has blatantly violated the rules keeping Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the dark. “Is there a benchmark that unless there is corruption in the top 10 projects, he will not be removed,” he asked sarcastically.

Apart from uniting the Congress and NCP, the controversy over Mehta has also given the Shiv Sena a handle to beat the Fadnavis government with. Sena MP Sanjay Raut asked, “Why is the BJP, which talks about transparency, shielding its corrupt minister?” Former assembly speaker Dilip Walse Patil said, “This is going to be a litmus test for Fadnavis. After all, the quick response showed in removing a senior bureaucrat on charges of corruption is found lacking when it comes to acting against a Cabinet minister who has committed serious violations.” Fadnavis has defended Mehta in the assembly and council, saying “the charges would be probed”. BJP leaders are upset as the Opposition has gone public to question if the lack of action against Mehta was due to “protection from party president Amit Shah”. Mehta has repeatedly denied the charges.

