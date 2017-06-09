Congress-NCP had dropped minimum support price from its farm policy: Devendra Fadnavis

Facing attack from the Opposition over farmers’ issues, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Thursday said when in power at the Centre and in the state for 10 years, the Congress-NCP government had rejected the Swaminathan Commission report’s recommendation of a minimum support price for farmers.

Appealing to farmer leaders across the state to come to the discussion table, Fadnavis said the government was willing to hear out all their concerns, including higher renumerations through a minimum support price and loan waivers.

Addressing party workers in Mumbai, the chief minister said, “The Congress-NCP, which is shedding crocodile tears on farmers’ issue, owes an explanation as to why it did not include the minimum support price clause in its agriculture policy enforced in 2007. The Congress-NCP government had incorporated 200 recommendations of the Swaminathan report, but refused to include the MSP, which was the most significant aspect of the report.”

Maintaining that the strike by farmers was backed by political parties to upstage the government, Fadnavis said, “We have all the documents to substantiate who provoked the strike and who are the perpetrators of violence. We will expose them at an appropriate time.”

The CM added that in the past two-and-a-half years of the state government, the Centre had provided Maharashtra Rs 5,500 crore in financial aid for farmers.

“During the UPA regime, the Congress-NCP chief minister would submit a proposal for Rs 8,000 crore, but would get just Rs 700 crore,” Fadnavis claimed.

While referring to the Rs 30,000 crore loan waiver to small and marginal farmers, the chief minister said, “ My doors are open for dialogue and suggestions from everybody. Apart from the loan waiver to the debt-ridden farmers who have fallen out of the institutional credit bracket, the government will provide also incentives to prosperous farmers who regularly repay their loans.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App