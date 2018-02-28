Congress, NCP ask Maha CM Fadnavis to clarify on music video Chal Chal Mumbai Ke Sang

The state Congress has asked Devendra Fadnavis to clarify why T-series was selected for a video featuring the officials and the CM. (Express photo/Janak Rathod) The state Congress has asked Devendra Fadnavis to clarify why T-series was selected for a video featuring the officials and the CM. (Express photo/Janak Rathod)

The Congress and the NCP on Tuesday asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to explain why he, the Mumbai Police commissioner and the municipal commissioner appear in a private music video of a single performed by the chief minister’s wife Amruta Fadnavis and Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam.

The video, released last week, urges people to help keep rivers clean in an initiative titled the ‘Mumbai River Anthem’. The video has Fadnavis and Forests Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar lip-syncing and also features Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta and Mumbai Police Commissioner Datta Padsalgikar.

The song, Chal Chal Mumbai Ke Sang, has been produced by Sangeeta Manjarekar and Leelaa Entertainment along with T-series. The state Congress has asked Fadnavis to clarify why T-series was selected for a video featuring the officials and the CM. “As there is no mention of the state government in the video, Fadnavis must explain whether any agreement has been made with the company, what is the deal, whether any honorarium was paid to the finance minister, the bureaucrats and the artistes,” said Sachin Sawant, general secretary and spokesperson of the state Congress.

Sawant asked whether any orders were given to the bureaucrats to make themselves available for the video. “Will the government also make videos to address the issue of farmers’ suicides, unemployment, malnutrition and other issues? Will the ministers and government officials be given training for shooting such videos,” asked Sawant.

The NCP said the video shows who are the real beneficiaries of government schemes. “After the farm loan waiver, the government launched several advertisements on beneficiaries, but they have turned out to be bogus. Now, the music video on river has shown who is the real beneficiary of the government,” said Nawab Malik, chief spokesperson, NCP.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya