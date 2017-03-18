Congress moots breach of privilege against SBI chairperson

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly and Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil on Friday mooted a breach of privilege notice against State Bank of India (SBI) chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya for allegedly insulting sentiments of the House and farmers through her remarks on crop loan waiver. According to Vikhe-Patil, “Bhattacharya, by commenting on the crop loan waiver, has shown disrespect to the sentiments of the elected legislators who are raising the cause of the farmers.” He said, “I submitted the privilege motion to the state assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagde.”

The Congress and NCP leaders have joined hands to voice their protest against the SBI chairperson’s remark on crop loan waiver. Vikhe-Patil said, “Despite our protest march to SBI headquarters in Mumbai, Bhattacharya has not even apologised for her remark.” While terming it as an insult and humiliating, he said. “While nobody can question individuals’ freedom of speech, the SBI chairman’s remark dismissing crop loan waiver was indirectly a comment on the development in the state assembly and council.”

On Wednesday during an event, Bhattacharya had said, “We feel that in case of a (farm) loan waiver, there is always a fall in credit discipline because the people who get the waiver have expectations of future waivers as well. Such future loans often remain unpaid.”

Several ruling and opposition leaders argued, “SBI chairperson is not a policymaker to make such a comment.”

However, political commentators believe Bhattacharya has not violated or undermined any individual or authority with her comment.

