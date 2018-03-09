Congress leader Patangrao Kadam remains on ventilator support in Lilavati Hospital, Bandra, for the third day even as the hospital management claimed his condition has witnessed improvement.

The 72-year-old politician was admitted in the hospital for renal condition. His condition has remained poor for last three months. On Monday, the former Forest Minister was shifted on ventilator support due to kidney dysfunction. “His condition has improved a little bit, but there is no significant change. He remains on ventilator,” said Dr Ravi Shankar, chief operating officer at the hospital.

