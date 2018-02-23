Kripashankar case: Mumbai court rejects prosecution’s argument

The court observed that sanction was sought and refused while Singh was in service. (File) The court observed that sanction was sought and refused while Singh was in service. (File)

IN THE detailed order allowing the discharge application of Congress leader Kripashankar Singh, a Mumbai court has rejected the prosecution’s argument that the rejection of sanction to prosecute Singh by the state government had no bearing on the case.

Singh had submitted that despite knowing that sanction to prosecute him was rejected twice by the government in 2014, the prosecution had not brought it to the notice of the court. The prosecution had said as Singh had retired as a public servant when the chargesheet was filed, sanction was not required.

The court observed that sanction was sought and refused while Singh was in service. “… it was expected of the prosecution to fairly disclose this fact (of rejection of sanction), but they failed for reasons best known to them,” the court said.

The Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly had rejected the investigating agency’s proposal on June 14, 2014 and October 21, 2014, seeking sanction to prosecute Singh. The Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police had filed an offence under sections including Prevention of Corruption Act, claiming Singh was found in possession of pecuniary resources or property valued at over Rs 19 crore in 2012. Singh was discharged from the case earlier this month.

