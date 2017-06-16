Latest News
Congress instigating farmers to disturb law and order, says Smriti Irani

The minister was speaking at a party workers' meet.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published:June 16, 2017 1:24 am
Smriti Irani, Irani, India news, Indian Express Union Minister Smriti Irani. (File Photo)
Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani Thursday blamed the Congress for the farmers’ agitation, saying leaders of the party had been instigating farmers and trying to create a law and order situation.

Speaking in Thane at a party workers’ meet, she said the BJP-led government was doing great work, which was bothering the Congress. Irani said 5 per cent GST on cotton textiles was a progressive decision that would give impetus to the entire textile value chain.

She visited slums in Thane after the meet.

