Congress instigating farmers to disturb law and order, says Smriti Irani

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published:June 16, 2017 1:24 am
Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani Thursday blamed the Congress for the farmers’ agitation, saying leaders of the party had been instigating farmers and trying to create a law and order situation.
Speaking in Thane at a party workers’ meet, she said the BJP-led government was doing great work, which was bothering the Congress. Irani said 5 per cent GST on cotton textiles was a progressive decision that would give impetus to the entire textile value chain.
She visited slums in Thane after the meet.
