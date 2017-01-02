Congress eyes North Indian votes, special event tomorrow to set the agenda

Congress chief, Sanjay Nirupam (Source: File Photo) Congress chief, Sanjay Nirupam (Source: File Photo)

Ahead of the civic polls to be held in next month, the Mumbai Congress will organise a function on Tuesday to set the agenda pertaining to North Indians. The Congress function seems to counter the BJP's attempt to woo the North Indian communities that have a significant presence in Mumbai. Senior Congress leaders such as Raj Babbar, Sanjay Nirupam, Ajay Rai, Pramod Tiwari with others will address the function on January 3 in Ghatkopar (West). The theme for the event is 'Come, let's decide the North Indian agenda for BMC polls'.

“The function aims to set the agenda for the civic polls in which various issues of the North Indians will be considered. We will also expose the BJP’s attempt to woo the North Indians ahead of polls and how they have robbed the community of their rightful livelihoods,” said Sanjay Nirupam, president of the Mumbai Congress.

He said though a law had been passed by the Union government to provide protection to hawkers, it had not yet been implemented in the city by the BMC ruled by the Shiv Sena and the BJP. “We had several meetings with the authorities but nothing has happened so far. It is a question of livelihood. We will take up this issue,” said Nirupam, adding that the issue of parking of taxis and the state government’s decision of making Marathi mandatory for taxi permits would be taken up.

“Many taxi drivers who reside in extended suburbs like Nalasopara and Kalyan have to park their taxis somewhere. It is a big issue. Besides, Marathi has been made mandatory for taxi permits, which has deprived many North Indians of this livelihood. So, we will expose the BJP, which is trying to woo the North Indians by organising various functions, about how it has robbed them of livelihoods.” added Nirupam.

Another Congress leader said other issues would be free water connection to slums and their regularisation.