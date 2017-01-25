Congress divided on making demonetisation main poll plank for Mumbai civic elections

“Demonetisation too has compounded the troubles of the citizens. We will continue to target the BJP on the issue.” Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda “Demonetisation too has compounded the troubles of the citizens. We will continue to target the BJP on the issue.” Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda

While the Congress has ratcheted up a nationwide campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation, the party appears divided over making the issue the main plank for its poll campaign for the crucial Mumbai civic polls. A section of the party’s poll strategists feel that harping on the anti-incumbency and the corruption allegations against the Shiv Sena-BJP combine in the civic body will fetch more dividends, confirmed sources. However, there are other party leaders who feel gunning for Modi and the Centre over the “failures” of demonetisation will reap higher electoral rewards.

On condition of anonymity, a Congress legislator, who is involved in the poll formulation strategy for Mumbai, said, “Some of the campaign managers feel that building a negative campaign around Narendra Modi may benefit the BJP.” When contacted, Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam said, “Corruption and misgovernance have been the mainstay of the Shiv Sena-BJP reign in the civic body. Our poll campaign will highlight the sufferings of the citizens.”

However, he added, “Demonetisation too has compounded the troubles of the citizens. We will continue to target the BJP on the issue.” Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who has been appointed as the All India Congress Committee observer, is expected to even deliberate on the poll strategy. Hooda will meet party leaders on Wednesday.

As part of the election campaign, the party has reportedly also decided to up the ante by organising streetplays in the state which will depict the lack of civic facilities in Mumbai, and also harp on the ills of demonetisation. The plays will be showcased all across the city, said sources. Meanwhile, the bickering within the Mumbai unit continued even on Tuesday.

Former Union minister Gurudas Kamat, who is a vocal critic of Nirupam’s functioning style, skipped the interviews session for the selection of party candidates in the North West parliamentary constituency, which he had been representing. On January 20, Kamat had announced that he was withdrawing from the election process owing to “Nirupam’s negative attitude”.

On Tuesday, Kamat allegedly shared another text message with his supporters, stating, “Due to some bitter experiences with Nirupam and some of my own colleagues who I do not wish to mention at this stage, I’m firm on my decision of not participating in the election process.” The interview process, however, was carried out. Some former MLAs, who are seen as supporters of Kamat, even remained present. Sources confirmed that Hooda will also discuss issues related to the cracks within the party.