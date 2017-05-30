Congress calls BMC’s de-silting work a farce

Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam (File Photo) Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam (File Photo)

Crying foul over the incomplete de-silting work carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam has claimed the city is likely to witness water-logging at several places this year. Accompanied by Leader of Opposition Ravi Raja, Nirupam carried out a visit of two major nullahs in the city on Monday and pointed out that the de-silting work was far from being completed.

Nirupam along with other Congress members conducted a site visit of a major nullah in Wadala and one near Rafiq Nagar in Govandi. Countering the Shiv Sena’s stand, Nirupam said only 25 per cent of the de-silting work has been completed so far. “It is all a farce. Majority of the nullahs in the city have not been cleaned and with all the tree-cutting that has been going on for the Mumbai Metro, the city is bound to be flooded this year,” he said.

The civic body’s stormwater drains department, however, in their progress report of May 20, states that more than 78 per cent of the work has been completed. Nirupam had also wanted to visit the BMC’s disaster management control room to inspect the preparedness of the DM staff for the upcoming monsoon. The permission for the visit was, however, refused by civic chief Ajoy Mehta. Calling it a sensitive security installation, Mehta gave the permission only to Raja.

“The commissioner did not allow Nirupam, who is a senior Congress leader, to enter the control room when other members from Sena and BJP have been allowed to enter on earlier occasions. I will raise this issue in the standing committee meeting and I will demand to see the rules of the control room since they can’t be different for other parties,” said Raja.

