Congress asks state units to get ready for sustained protests

Intensifying its agitation against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation, the Congress leadership in Delhi has directed party units in states to draw up a plan to sustain protests against the move for months. The state leadership has been asked to form a separate campaign committee for these protests. As part of the party’s new plan, three observers from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) held deliberations with Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan in Mumbai Thursday. Sources said that the state leadership was directed to draw up a four-month protest plan.

While some party leaders in Maharashtra had put forth campaigning for the upcoming rural and municipality polls in the state as reason for relaxation of the directive in the state, sources said the Congress high command declined this request.

Following the deliberations with the AICC observers, Chavan told newspersons that in the first leg of the protests in the state, party leaders will travel to various districts and hold interactions with the local press on the demonetisation protest on January 2. He added that this would be followed by simultaneous protests across districts on January 8. “The Congress leadership has convened a national convention on the issue in Delhi on January 11 where further plan of action would be finalised,” said Chavan.

Incidentally, the party’s former ally, the Nationalist Congress Party, which had initially supported demonetisation, had announced a plan to take to the streets on January 9 against the poor implementation of the move.

Attacking Modi and the Centre over the “suffering inflicted on the common man over the past 50 days”, Chavan reiterated the party’s position that the Centre bring out a “white paper” on demonetisation. He also demanded that the curbs on withdrawals from banks and ATMs should be lifted immediately. Chavan also criticised the government for “not initiating an inquiry on seizures from raids on banks and individuals connected to the ruling party.”