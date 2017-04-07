Congestion on port road eliminated: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust

Massive traffic jams and days-long waiting period had resulted in truck drivers turning violent in November 2015, attacking port officers and policemen, and ransacking buildings. (File Photo) Massive traffic jams and days-long waiting period had resulted in truck drivers turning violent in November 2015, attacking port officers and policemen, and ransacking buildings. (File Photo)

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) has claimed to have eliminated traffic congestion on roads leading to its three terminals.

A source of constant frustration for drivers of trucks delivering cargo to the terminals, who have had to spend hours in queues waiting for their documents to be verified by port officers, the JNPT administration has said a number of measures have resulted in zero traffic congestion in the past

nine months.

Massive traffic jams and days-long waiting period had resulted in truck drivers turning violent in November 2015, attacking port officers and policemen, and ransacking buildings.

Identifying long queues as a focus area, JNPT chairman Anil Diggikar said the submission of hard copies of documents at the entry gate has been stopped. “We have introduced e-forms and RFID

tags, so now truck drivers submit their forms online. Each truck saves at least five minutes,” he said.

The port has also created a traffic management team to regulate traffic, as the local police were not able to do it on their own.

The port also introduced what is called the inter-terminal movement, allowing trucks to return to processing areas without having to travel 7.5 km on the port road to exit.

Diggikar said this has led to a 8 per cent drop in congestion on the road and fuel savings of

Rs 125 crore.On Thursday, JNPT also published its figures for financial year 2016-17, recording a

marginal increase in its operating income.

Its income was Rs 1,677.90 crore in the just-concluded year, compared to Rs 1,665.10 crore in the previous year.

Owing to an increase in fuel prices, its expenditure rose to Rs 788.49 crore, up 13 per cent from Rs 693.12 crore in 2015-16, said Neeraj Bansal, Deputy Chairman, JNPT. In 2016-17, the port handled 4.50 million tonne equivalent units (TEUs) of container traffic, the highest since its inception. The port’s own cargo terminal, the JNPCT, also logged a significant rise in cargo traffic the previous year, handling 1.53 million TEUs over 1.43 million TEUs in 2015-16.

Bansal said the first phase of the port’s fourth terminal, which is being built in partnership with the Port of Singapore Authority, would be completed by December 2017, while the second phase is expected to be completed by 2023.

Each phase will increase the length of the berth by one km and is expected to add 2.4 million TEUs to the port’s capacity.

