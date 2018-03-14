Confidential call centre data posted online

Confidential details belonging to a call centre in Powai were illegally posted on a data-sharing website late last year.(Image used for representational purpose) Confidential details belonging to a call centre in Powai were illegally posted on a data-sharing website late last year.(Image used for representational purpose)

CONFIDENTIAL DETAILS belonging to a call centre in Powai were illegally posted on a data-sharing website late last year. A few weeks later, an anonymous person called on the office landline and informed them that sensitive details about the company had been posted online. The complainant had approached the Powai police station where an FIR was registered on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 10) Navin Reddy said, “It appears that the data for the past six months of a call centre has been posted on a website illegally. We have received a complaint and an FIR has been registered. The cyber wing of the Powai police is investigating the matter.”

An officer from Powai police station said the head of administration of the call centre had received a call from a mobile number on the office landline on October 10. The caller, who did not identify himself, told the complainant that financial data of the website had been posted by someone at the ‘4shared.com’ website, an officer said.

The complainant, who initially did not believe it, went to the website to verify the claim. When he logged onto the website and searched the company’s name, he found that there was confidential data of the past six months of the company posted online. “Somebody had created a profile of the company and uploaded the data. He then checked with people in his office none of whom had uploaded the data. He then realised that someone had stolen the data and approached the cyber police station at Bandra Kurla Complex,” an officer said.

The complainant then wrote to the website and got the sensitive financial data deleted from the website. Eventually since the call centre came under the jurisdiction of the Powai police, the complainant was asked to approach them. Accordingly on Saturday, the complainant approached the Powai police where a case under section 380 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act was registered against unidentified persons.

An officer said, “We are checking with those employees who had access to the sensitive data. We are also looking for employees who may have quit in the past few months. We should soon be able to identify the accused,” the officer added.

