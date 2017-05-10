Concert today: Where is Justin Bieber? Organisers, PR agency ‘clueless’, fans ‘restless’

‘Dubai is incredible… India you are next. @Amit_Bhatia99 u ready? #PurposeTourStadiums,’ Justin Bieber tweeted on Tuesday. Express ‘Dubai is incredible… India you are next. @Amit_Bhatia99 u ready? #PurposeTourStadiums,’ Justin Bieber tweeted on Tuesday. Express

Fans in the city were left disappointed on Tuesday after Canadian popstar Justin Bieber failed to arrive in the city for the third straight day. With several rumours making the rounds on social media about his arrival, fans have been gathering at the airport to welcome their heartthrob since Sunday. While concert organisers remained tight-lipped about Bieber’s arrival in the city, restless fans have been visiting the airport and the hotel he would be staying at, hoping to catch a glimpse of the musician before his concert on Wednesday evening.

On Tuesday, rumours on social media suggested Bieber would be arriving in the city by evening. Media and fans eagerly awaited his arrival throughout the day but had to finally leave dejected. With the concert scheduled for Wednesday, sources said, he would be arriving by mid-afternoon on Wednesday.

The PR agency for the concert also claimed to be unaware of Bieber’s whereabouts. “We are also waiting for some input from the organisers. Everyone is waiting to hear something about his arrival. As of now we do not know when he will be reaching here,” said a spokesperson from the concert’s PR team, ‘Dream & Hustle Media’.

Meanwhile, tagging one of his fans in India on Tuesday morning, Bieber posted on Twitter, “Dubai is incredible… India you are next. @Amit_Bhatia99 u ready? #PurposeTourStadiums.”

Vipasha Sharma, a 19-year-old ‘Belieber’ who visited the airport on Monday to catch a glimpse of the 23-year-old singer, said, “When the concert was announced I cried as I have eagerly waited for him to perform in India. He was to arrive on Monday so I went to the airport hoping to see him. But there was no trace of him. There are rumours about his arrival everyday and I am just trying to keep myself updated.”

The singer is expected to arrive in the city in his private aircraft. From the airport a chopper will take him to Mahalaxmi. He will be staying at St. Regis Hotel in Lower Parel. Fans have also tried to reach out to him at the hotel.

Nila Hikmahana (16), has checked herself in at St. Regis and has been regularly tweeting about it. “Can my life be anymore greater than staying in the same building with ‘The Justin Bieber’ #onceimlovingmylife,” she tweeted.

Prachi Biswal, a student from New Jersey, flew down to Mumbai to watch the concert, keeping her final semester exams on hold.

“I heard that he has arrived and in the hope of reaching out to him I sent a bouquet to St. Regis Hotel. I also wanted to meet him at the airport but my parents did not allow me,” she said.

Pictures of Justin Bieber enjoying in Dubai were surfacing on Twitter until late last evening.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now