Comprehensive policy needed to solve parking woes: Bombay HC to BMC

Bombay High Court. (File Photo) Bombay High Court. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Friday asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) if it has any comprehensive policy to address parking woes on city roads, cautioning the megapolis will run out of space for pedestrians in five years if no steps are taken amid growing congestion.

“Every open space is being used for parking. Is there any categorisation of roads in terms of where parking is allowed and not allowed. Does the civic body have a comprehensive policy for parking?” the court asked.

“There is no policy. Anyone can park anywhere. There is no coordination between any agency,” observed a division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice G S Kulkarni was hearing a public interest litigation.

The PIL was filed by Janhit Manch seeking regulation of traffic in Mumbai in view of increasing number of vehicles and haphazard parking causing nuisance to public at large.

The court pointed out instances of the Queens’ Necklace road, P D’Mello road in south Mumbai and roads in suburban Juhu where tourist vehicles are parked illegally.

Citing example of Malabar Hill in south Mumbai, Chief Justice Chellur said, “In the night, on both the sides of the road cars are parked like a necklace making the roads narrower. In Bombay after five years you won’t have space to go anywhere. This is a very serious issue. Even the footpaths are taken over by hawkers,” the court said.

The court has posted the petition for further hearing next week.