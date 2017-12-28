Commuters should bear with mega blocks: DRM

The Central Railway had observed a 19-hour mega block of train services on December 23. The Central Railway had observed a 19-hour mega block of train services on December 23.

THE DIVISIONAL Railway Manager (DRM) of the Central Railway (CR) said commuters will need to bear with inconvenience while completing major railway projects in Mumbai division of the CR. While more than 30 local train services were cancelled on the harbor line Tuesday due to a technical error, an investigation has been called to fix responsibility, officials said.

The Central Railway had observed a 19-hour mega block of train services on December 23. At least 104 train services were cancelled on the three days on the harbor line, due to the block. On Tuesday night, a technical failure at Mansarovar station on the harbour line led to cancellation of 30 train services.

On Tuesday night, a video of an over head equipment (OHE) wire,which tripped on the up line near Belapur railway station and fell on the coach, went viral. In the video taken by a passerby, the wire is seen dragging across the ladies coach, which forms the last ladies coach of the suburban local.

“We have called for an investigation to understand the details. We will call for action against whoever is found guilty. We took time to realise what was the exact issue on the harbour line. After we tracked it, we worked on correcting the same effectively,” S K Jain, DRM, CR said.

The CR carried out the block for Belapur yard remodelling project Phase I to facilitate the introduction of an additional railway line between Belapur and Uran. Commuters complained against unavailability of train services over the last four days, which affected their daily commute.

“We are aware of the concern of commuters due to the block. However, at least seven hundred officials of our department were posted at the site to ensure the work is carried out smoothly. The wire, when broken, does not carry traction and thus would not harm anyone. By January end, we plan to offer 24 additional train services on the harbour line,” Jain added.

The CR will yet again conduct a 48-hour mega block between December 27 and December 28 for completing additional work on the Uran line project. At least 34 train services are expected to be cancelled. “There was a problem coordinating with the electrical department during a block. We should not take a block if the department is not completely prepared about the situation,” said a senior CR official. mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com

