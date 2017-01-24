Communications consultant Irfan Khan no more

Veteran communications consultant Irfan Khan passed away in Mumbai on January 22. Khan, 76, was being treated for cancer, said a family acquaintance. Khan started his career in 1957 as a reporter and went on to work with the Press Trust of India, Hindustan Times, Sunday Times London and The Indian Express, among others.

In 1975, Khan moved to Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) as a communications manager. He later became the vice-president, corporate communications, at HUL and retired from the firm in 2000. Subsequently, Khan joined the management committee of Coca Cola as the vice-president of corporate affairs. He left Coca Cola in 2003.

Later, he became the chairman of Mumbai-based firm Sampark Public Relations.