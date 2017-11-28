Common piers for metro and flyover Metro 6 girders first, then Jogeshwari flyover work: officials

The MCGM had halted the construction of the flyover that is in the alignment of the proposed Metro 6 project for over a year now (Representational Image) The MCGM had halted the construction of the flyover that is in the alignment of the proposed Metro 6 project for over a year now (Representational Image)

Commuters will have to wait a little longer for the flyover connecting Jogeshwari West and the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) to ease their traffic woes as the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) will need time till the Metro 6 construction at the point is complete to work on the bridge.

The MCGM had halted the construction of the flyover that is in the alignment of the proposed Metro 6 project for over a year now. But after discussions between the Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the MCGM, a consensus has been reached. “Through our discussions with the MCGM, we have decided that we will integrate the metro and the flyover with common piers. We will first construct the metro girders and then the flyover will be built under it,” said Pravin Darade, the Additional Metropolitan Commissioner.

The Swami Samarth Nagar-Jogeshwari-Vikhroli-Kanjurmarg Metro will be built on the third level, as there is an existing rail overbridge on which the new flyover – an extension – would be built. The Metro track and the flyover will have common piers for around 2 km.

“The MMRDA will construct the piers and complete the metro work and then we will construct the flyover,” said a chief engineer from the civic body.

A similar plan has been worked out for the construction of flyovers in Kalanagar as they were crossing paths with the Metro 2B alignment. Both would be constructed by the MMRDA and share common piers.

