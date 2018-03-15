Coming up: 22-metre-wide road tunnels on Mumbai-Pune route

Design of the upcoming four-lane tunnel Design of the upcoming four-lane tunnel

Two 22-metre-wide road tunnels, touted to be one of the longest four-lane tunnels in the world, would connect Mumbai and Pune by 2021, according to Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). The 8.9-km tunnel would be built to decrease the time taken to commute between the two cities through the existing Mumbai Pune Expressway (MPEW).

The tunnel will be a part of the Missing Link Project, a 19.8-km stretch of eight-laned roads on the MPEW which will reduce distance by 6 km and the time taken by 20-25 minutes. “Though there are tunnels longer than these, there are none of this length with four lanes. They would be the widest tunnels at this length,” explained a senior MSRDC official.

Connecting Kusgaon village to Chavani village on the Pune side, these would be twin tunnels constructed for travelling in opposite directions. Each four-lane tunnel will be 22-metre wide and separated by a distance of 50 metres. Composed of two tunnels and two viaducts alternately, the project will also include the construction of a cable-stayed bridge in a valley in Khopoli. To be constructed at a height of 130 metre, it will be a 700-metre long bridge with eight lanes. “Constructing cable-stayed bridges in valley areas is known to be a challenge,” he added.

Expected to cost Rs 4,800 crore, one of the tunnels will also be passing 150 metre below a lake in Lonavala. While bids for constructing the viaducts were invited by MSRDC on Monday, the bids to construct the two tunnels will be invited on Thursday.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App