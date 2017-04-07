Colleges take steps to tackle depression among students following 24-year-old’s suicide

City colleges have taken cognisance of the pressures students undergo, including exam stress, ragging, peer pressure and cyber bullying, and many are now working towards better implementation of their counselling programmes. (Illustration: Subrata Dhar) City colleges have taken cognisance of the pressures students undergo, including exam stress, ragging, peer pressure and cyber bullying, and many are now working towards better implementation of their counselling programmes. (Illustration: Subrata Dhar)

The recent suicide of Arjun Bhardwaj, a 24-year-old student who jumped off the 19th floor of Taj Land’s End after posting a live video on a social media website, has left colleges as well as students in shock, while also highlighting the rising incidence of depression among students.

City colleges have taken cognisance of the pressures students undergo, including exam stress, ragging, peer pressure and cyber bullying, and many are now working towards better implementation of their counselling programmes.

Wilson College, Chowpatty, is working towards better screening of students to identify patterns of depression and anxiety. “We are planning to start a training for teachers so they can screen students better and handle students with sensibility. Sometimes teachers can identify a problem with a student but they are caught off guard and don’t know how to handle the situation,” said principal Vishwas Sirwaiya.

At Nagindas Khandwala College in Malad, teachers have been asked to keep an eye out for students with mental health problems and, if need be, send them to the counsellor. “Counsellors are available in the college between 10 am and 3 pm. Students can approach them as and when required, but our psychology professors and other teachers too look out for behavioral patterns,” said principal Ancy Jose.

Jayashree Phadnis, principal of VES College in Chembur, stressed on the importance of educating students about mental health issues such as depression, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder and anxiety. “It is important that students have information about these problems and what they should do in case they have any of these problems,” she said.

Experts, too, highlighted the importance of educating students on mental health. Psychiatrist Harish Shetty said, “Not only must the students be screened for depression, they must also be educated and informed about various metal health issues. Counselling alone won’t help overcome the issue, knowledge about the issue is also necessary.”

Dayal Mirchandani, another psychiatrist, however, said having a counsellor on campus was not enough as students usually hesitated to approach them. “The timing during which the counsellors are on campus clash with the course hours. Also, students are hesitant to approach counsellors due to the stigma attached to mental health and the fear of looking inferior in front of their peers,” said Mirchandani.

In order to tackle this, he suggested colleges have counsellors after class hours. “In severe cases, students must be sent to psychologists and psychiatrists so that the issues are dealt with by professionals. There are centres which conduct therapy sessions at lower costs too,” he said.

