College student dies in road accident in Navi Mumbai

An 18-year-old college student died in a road accident in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. The boy was returning to his residence in Ghansoli when the accident occurred. The deceased, identified as Akshay Shelke, studied at a college in Rabale. According to the police, Shelke was on his way home on a two-wheeler when a speeding vehicle rammed into him near Nausil Naka in Rabale.

“We are not yet sure if it was a truck or an SUV. But due to the impact, the bike and the rider were thrown into the air and landed a little distance apart,” said an officer from Rabale police station. Police said Shelke suffered severe head and neck injuries and was declared dead on arrival at a private hospital. “Assessing the damage, it seems like a hit and run. We are investigating and have appealed to eyewitnesses, if any, to come forward,” the officer said.

