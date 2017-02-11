Colaba-Seepz Metro 3: Bombay High Court blocks felling of trees till February 20

Bombay High Court Bombay High Court

THE WORK of cutting trees to pave way for the Colaba-Seepz Metro 3 project will continue to be restrained till at least February 20. While hearing a petition filed by residents of Churchgate, a Bombay High Court bench on Friday sought information from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) and BMC about the survey and study done by them before deciding on cutting over 5,000 trees for the Colaba-Seepz metro line project.

On Thursday, the division bench of Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice GS Kulkarni had directed the authorities to not cut even a single tree for the Mumbai Metro at Churchgate and Cuffe Parade while hearing a petition filed by residents of Churchgate. The petitioners have told the court that the cutting of trees for such projects will lead to irreparable damage to the environment. “We want to know what kind of survey or study did you conduct before seeking to cut 5,000 trees?” the bench asked Metro authorities.

The High Court also sought information from the BMC on the study undertaken before the permission to cut trees was granted to MMRC. The court sought details on the age of the trees that are proposed to be cut, their type and whether they can be restored or replanted. The court has granted time till February 20 when the next hearing is scheduled. The restraining order against cutting of trees will continue till then.