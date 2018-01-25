Coca-Cola has shown interest to work with state: Fadnavis in Davos

Devendra Fadnavis with the president and CEO of Coca-Cola, James Quincey, at Davos. Devendra Fadnavis with the president and CEO of Coca-Cola, James Quincey, at Davos.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday held meetings with leading multi-national companies at Davos and said he got their commitment to participate and invest in Global Magnetic Maharashtra: Convergence 2018. The state’s first global business summit will be held in Mumbai from February 18 to February 20.

At the World Economic Forum (WEF) Fadnavis held meetings with the President and CEO of Coca-Cola, James Quincey, and discussed partnership in the food processing sector, recycling of plastic and waste management. The state government has been in talks with the company regarding fruit processing in Vidarbha, a region leading in cultivation of oranges and accounting for 40 per cent of the total producing in the country, he said.

“The Coca-Cola company has agreed to work closely with the Maharashtra government in multiple sectors such as food processing, recycling of plastic and waste management,” Fadnavis said. Stating that Mumbai was the growth engine and Maharashtra the real destination for investments, the chief minister engaged with Sterlite, Vodafone, Apollo Tyres, Tata Sons and several other multinational companies.

Later in the evening, Fadnavis held discussions with the Minister of Federal Department of Environment, Transport, Energy and Communication, Switzerland, Councillor Doris Leuthard. “We had a good meeting. We discussed ways to make cities carbon neutral,” he said.

Speaking about Magnetic Maharashtra, he said: “Magnetic Maharashtra is the best destination for global players to explore and invest as it provides vast market and talent. Maharashtra is progressing at a growth rate of more than 10 per cent. We are committed to keep up the growth pace to attain our trillion dollar economy in eight years.”

According to him, the response from the world business community had been positive.

Shah Rukh Khan at Davos

At the Maharashtra Pavillion at Davos, Fadnavis and actor Shah Rukh Khan interacted with the media. Khan described Fadnavis as a “New Age CM of Digital Maharashtra”. He highlighted the strength of Maharashtra that has been his home for several decades.

“Maharashtra has given a lot. Now, it is time to return. So, I have decided to service through policies and plans that the CM has for the state. We are moving in the same direction,” he said. “It was a great moment of pride to be at Davos. It felt like India has taken over Davos,” the actor said.

