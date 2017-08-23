Coastal Road project: Work likely to begin from January

The south phase will run from the Princess Street flyover till the south end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, the North phase will cover the stretch from the north end of the Bandra Worli Sea Link till Kandivli. (Representational Image) The south phase will run from the Princess Street flyover till the south end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, the North phase will cover the stretch from the north end of the Bandra Worli Sea Link till Kandivli. (Representational Image)

The tendering process for the Rs 12,000-crore Coastal Road project has entered the last stage, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is set to invite proposals from the qualified bidders this week. At the current pace of the tendering process, the work on the ground is expected to begin from January next year, instead of the previous plan of starting it by end of this year.

When the BMC had invited interested companies to submit their qualifications back in November last year, 13 companies in the form of eight joint ventures had bid for the three parts of the southern phase of the project.

While civic officials were not keen on divulging further details, they said some of the bidders have not qualified for the Request for Proposal stage.

“We will intimate the bidders who did not qualify for the project in writing today with the reasons for their disqualification. They will then have a chance to put up a representation in case they wish to object to our decision and they will be entitled to a hearing as well,” said an official on Tuesday.

Within the next couple of days, invitations will be send to the bidders who qualified and they will have time until November 21 to submit their proposals. After their proposals have been analysed by the BMC-appointed consultant, the financial bids will be opened and as per the norms, the project will be given to the lowest bidder. Senior officials said that after the contract has been awarded, the agencies will have a month for mobilisation of resources, after which the work will begin, most likely from January.

The Coastal Road project has been divided into the northern and southern phase. While the south phase will run from the Princess Street flyover till the south end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, the North phase will cover the stretch from the north end of the Bandra Worli Sea Link till Kandivli.

