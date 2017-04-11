Mumbai: Coastal road project to start by October

Priyadarshini Park on Napean Sea Road. (Source: Express Archive) Priyadarshini Park on Napean Sea Road. (Source: Express Archive)

AFTER receiving approvals from the ministry of environment and forests last week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will now be able to utilise the Rs 1,000 crore fund that was allocated for the coastal road project this year.

While contractors for the South part of the project will be finalised by October, work is expected to begin the same month starting with the reclamation of Priyadarshini Park on Napean Sea Road in South Mumbai.

The process of inviting expression of interest for the project was launched last year and civic officials said that Tuesday was the last date for submission of qualifications.

“After the process of requesting for qualifications is over, the bids will be opened and evaluated. The project is unique since the contractor can use open technology and will have the freedom to create their own design as long as that sticks to the deliverables specified by the civic body,” said Sanjay Mukherjee, the additional municipal commissioner.

In November last year, the BMC had submitted a revised plan to surmount the long-standing delays in acquiring environmental clearances for the project and proposed that the work be divided into two parts. The south phase of the 29.20 km-long bridge will run from Princess Street flyover till the south end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and the north phase will cover the stretch from the north end of the Bandra Worli Sea Link to Kandivli. The south part will be divided into three sections, which includes a tunnel and two bridges.

Mukherjee said that the tendering process for the three parts will be carried out simultaneously and the work is likely to begin around the same time. “We will finalise the contractors by mid-October and the work can start within the month. While the design of the tenders are yet to be finalised, the work will start with the reclamation of Priyadarshini Park,” he said. Each of the three parts includes reclamation of land of varying magnitudes.

Proposed to be completed over a period of four years, the total cost of the project will be close to Rs 15,000 crores and an allocation of Rs 1,000 crores has been made in this year’s BMC budget. In last year’s budget, the BMC had allocated funds worth Rs 1,000 crores for the project. But the funds lapsed due to delay in acquiring environmental clearances.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now