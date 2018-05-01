Coastal Road project: Shiv Sena leader showcause notice to municipal secretary

Following a dispute between the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC’s) administration and the standing committee members over appointment of consultants for the Coastal Road Project, chairman of the Standing Committee Yashwant Jadhav, a Shiv Sena corporator, on Friday issued a showcause notice to municipal secretary Prakash Jekate.

As per the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, if a proposal is tabled before the house and not approved within 30 days, it is deemed approved. The proposal of appointing a project consultant did not come up for discussion even 30 days after it was tabled before the standing committee.

Jadhav then issued a show cause notice to Jekate for failing to intimate the committee about it. Jadhav, who did not want to comment further, said the committee is awaiting Jekate’s reply. Opposition leader of the Congress, Ravi Raja, said: “It is the right of the standing committee chairman to issue a show cause notice in a case like this. It was for the municipal secretary to intimate the committee about the validity of the proposal.”

Jekate refused to comment on the matter. In order to supervise the project and ensure its timely completion, the BMC had last month appointed two project management consultants. It is the sixth consultant appointed by the BMC on the Coastal Road Project and the civic body would be spending Rs 50.52 crore on Louis Berger, and Rs 57.61 crore on Egis India Consultancy.

