Coast Guard chopper makes emergency landing in Maharashtra’s Raigad, all crew members safe 

A Coast Guard helicopter with four personnel on board made an emergency landing near Murud on the outskirts of Mumbai on Saturday. All crew members are safe, said an Indian Coast Guard official.

“An Indian Coast Guard Helicopter CG 803 that took off from Mumbai for routine surveillance sortie with 4 crew made an emergency landing near Nandgaon Beach, Murud. Preliminary report intimates that the crew experienced technical difficulties 25 minutes after taking off,” Deputy Commandant Avinandan Mitra, PRO, ICG West.

The crew members, who were evacuated by Navy and Airforce, have sustained minor injuries, the official said, adding that they managed to land the chopper avoiding populated places and sea.

The injured personnel were identified as Deputy Commandant Balwinder Singh, Asst Comdt Penny Choudhary, Sandeep, P/Nvk and Baljeet, Nvk.

