Coaching class owners miffed as draft regulation leaked online

Picture for representational purpose (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Picture for representational purpose (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

OWNERS OF private coaching classes in Maharashtra are upset with the state government’s draft proposal to regulate the industry, and plan to oppose the move. The opposition came after a draft of the regulations was leaked on social media. According to the draft, the government may ask coaching classes to share five per cent of their revenue with the state and seek a 50 per cent concession in fees for state board students. Among other proposals, the state is also considering a ban on fees being paid in cash to coaching classes. The draft was prepared by a committee formed in January this year to chalk out regulations for private classes, a hitherto unregulated sector.

The recommendations have irked owners of private coaching classes and their association. Sachin Karnawat, president of the Maharashtra Class Owners’ Association (MCOA), said that the association will write to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, raising their objections to the draft. “Instead of regulating the industry, the draft, in its current form, will shut the industry down. It is illogical to seek five per cent revenue share over and above the 18 per cent GST as well as the income tax we pay,” said Karnawat.

However, Nand Kumar, principal secretary, school education, said that the draft was not final and changes were to be expected. “It is premature to react at the time. It is only a draft,” said Kumar. Representatives of the industry, who were on the committee that framed the draft, said their recommendations were ignored. “The committee seems to have ignored the recommendations made by the industry. We had proposed several rules to define coaching classes and get them registered,” said Jagdish Walawalkar, who was a member of the committee headed by Vipin Sharma, the state education commissioner.

Currently, there is no survey or register of coaching classes in the state. However, some industry experts estimated that there are over 75,000 coaching classes in the state, with more than 10,000 just in Mumbai.

“There is no guideline to define coaching classes, and neither is there any idea on the number of coaching classes. We had proposed that coaching classes have to register annually with the state government by paying a nominal fee. This would help regulate the industry,” Walawalkar, who is a former president of the MCOA. Apart from revenue sharing and fee concessions, the proposals in the draft also include reservations for SC/ST students in coaching classes and separate washrooms for girls and boys. The draft also proposes to make it mandatory for coaching classes to have designated parking spaces.

“Some of the recommendations are constructive. However, most proposals are impractical and cannot be upheld in a court of law. We will support the MCOA in its opposition,” said Narendra Bhambwani, who runs a coaching institute in Mira Road.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App