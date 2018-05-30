Coach at Chhatarapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus yard catches fire

The burnt coach of Solapur Express at CSMT yard on Tuesday. Prashant Nadkar The burnt coach of Solapur Express at CSMT yard on Tuesday. Prashant Nadkar

A coach at the washing line at the Chhatarapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) yard caught fire on Tuesday afternoon. No one was injured. “Before the fire brigade arrived, adjoining coaches were moved out. Water at the depot and fire extinguishers were used to control the fire before the fire brigade arrived. A high-level committee has been formed to investigate the incident,” a senior CR official said.

While the cause of fire is unknown, senior officials suspect that it could be the work of miscreants. “Our yards are porous, one can enter the yards from any point and it is not humanly possible to provide security at every place. We don’t know what kind of people hover around yards. However, the fire was brought under control soon,” an official said.

Four passenger trains were delayed.

