Co-owner of Mojo’s Bistro sent to police custody till January 12

A metropolitan magistrate on Sunday remanded Yug Pathak, co-owner of Mojo’s Bistro, in police custody till January 12. Pathak, the son of retired IPS officer and former Pune Commissioner K K Pathak, was arrested on Saturday in connection with the fire at the Kamala Mills Compound in early hours on December 29 that claimed 14 lives.

The police sought his custody to get details on his partner and absconding accused Yug Tulli. Tulli, a businessman from Nagpur, has been absconding since Saturday.

Contesting the police’s request for custody, the defence lawyer argued that Pathak had made himself available for investigation from the very beginning and has not been absconding. “The police had called my client twice in the past and at both the times Pathak had joined the probe. All the documents connected to the case have been submitted to the police and therefore there is no need for custody,” the defence lawyer had argued. The defence also contended that Pathak had no knowledge on the absconding accused.

In light of the Mumbai fire department’s report that stated that the fire at the Kamala Mills Compound originated at Mojo’s Bistro and then spread to 1 Above, the Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested Pathak. A team was sent to Nagpur to look for Tulli but he was untraceable. The police has also questioned one of the managers of the resto-bar.

“The reason why we have booked the owners of Mojo’s Bistro is that they were aware of the illegal structures and that the resto-bar have flouted fire norms like having two emergency exits. The owners were aware that 1 Above had erected a wooden frame and blocked its fire exit and the other emergency exit was not there. The resto-bar showed the building stairway as its second exit, which is in contradiction to the rule,” said a senior official, who did not wish to be named.

Meanwhile, the duty-manager, who was questioned on Saturday, has told the police that he called up Tulli once the fire was noticed and the staff and Tulli helped in the rescue operations. “The manager claims that the staff and one of the owners did assist the crowd when the fire broke out. Tulli, however, left a little after 2.30 am but the staff continued to assist the patrons,” said a senior official, who did not wish to be named.

